Bethenny Frankel Reveals She's Being Tested For Skin Cancer As She Talks Raising Thousands For Hurricane Harvey Victims

We just hope everything is okay.

On Wednesday, Bethenny Frankel posted a touching video on Instagram where she revealed she raised $50,000 for Hurricane Harvey victims as part of her B Strong charity. On Thursday, the Real Housewives of New York star says the total has increased to $75K.

While fans applauded the businesswoman's charitable efforts, many were curious about the band-aid on her cheek (seen above).

After receiving multiple comments, the 46-year-old confirmed she "had a growth removed." When asked if the growth was a reaction to fillers, the Skinnygirl creator responded:

"No. Basil [sic] cell. I don't do fillers. My jaw is the size of Pittsburgh. Nothing needs enhancement."

According to a PEOPLE source, Frankel is in fact being tested for skin cancer.

Before returning to her Hamptons home on Sunday, the reality TV personality was spotted on vacation in Ibiza.

100% of the proceeds raised by B Strong are going to Houston women and families who are struggling due to the hurricane.

To see the full clip, ch-ch-check it out (below).

[Image via Bethenny Frankel/Instagram.]

