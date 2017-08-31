Blac Chyna Links Up With ‘Hot Convict’ Jeremy Meeks For A New Project!!

Something is going on between Blac Chyna and Jeremy Meeks, for sure!

On Wednesday, the reality TV starlet went on Snapchat to document herself on the set of a secret shoot, and even snapped a pic with the hot felon himself!

While the momma-of-two made no mention of what she was up to, her pics kind of gave it away!

Chyna posted a pic of herself in the same orange dress while on the set of VH1's Hip Hop Squares to Instagram:

Hip Hop Squares 🌟A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

And Insecure star Amanda Seales, who will also be on Hip Hop Squares, caught them on Snap too:

Guess we'll be seeing them on TV very soon!

