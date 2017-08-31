Home Videos Photos Shop
Blac Chyna Links Up With ‘Hot Convict’ Jeremy Meeks For A New Project!!

What are they up to??

Something is going on between Blac Chyna and Jeremy Meeks, for sure!

On Wednesday, the reality TV starlet went on Snapchat to document herself on the set of a secret shoot, and even snapped a pic with the hot felon himself!

While the momma-of-two made no mention of what she was up to, her pics kind of gave it away!

Chyna posted a pic of herself in the same orange dress while on the set of VH1's Hip Hop Squares to Instagram:

Hip Hop Squares 🌟A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

And Insecure star Amanda Seales, who will also be on Hip Hop Squares, caught them on Snap too:

Chyna and Meeks are showing off!

Guess we'll be seeing them on TV very soon!

[Image via Snapchat.]

