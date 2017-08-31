Home Videos Photos Shop
Cardi B Proves She Was Born This Way By Putting On Her Best Lady GaGa Impression — Watch The Epic Throwback Video HERE!

8/31/2017 12:23 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteLady GaGaCardi B

Cardi B was clearly born to be a star!

In fact, a teenage Belcalis Almanzar performed Lady GaGa's Bad Romance when she attended Renaissance High School For Musical Theater & Technology seven years ago!

This totally wins TBT!!

Please enjoy the unearthed talent show video (above)!

