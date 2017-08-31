[SPOILERS AHEAD]

[But come on, it was like four days ago!]

It's been half a week since the Game Of Thrones finale, and fans are still trying to unpack everything that happened -- and knowing the show won't be back until 2019, they're in no rush to be done.

Amid the dread over the coming White Walkers and weird feelings about Jon and Dany's... relations... there was one moment of pure delight -- seeing Sansa and Arya FINALLY turn the tables and take out master manipulator Peter Baelish.

After several episodes in which Littlefinger attempted to drive a wedge between the very different Stark sisters, they finally realized what was up and brought his machinations to light in front of an audience -- before cutting his throat with the same knife he sent to kill Bran way back in season one.

But the show took its time getting to that bloody resolution; the last time we saw the sisters together, Arya (Maisie Williams) was literally threatening to kill Sansa (Sophie Turner) and wear her face. So what happened??

The theory put forth by fans confused by scary Arya (Scarya?) was that she and Sansa were play acting the whole time, just pretending to want to kill each other for the benefit of Littlefinger's spying.

The long con theory was confirmed by the finale twist, right? Actually, a deleted scene changes

[Image via HBO.]