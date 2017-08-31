Well done, Los Angeles!

Following behind cities like Seattle, Minneapolis, and Berkeley, El Lay has officially replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday in October!

This decision, of course, refutes the belief that Christopher Columbus should be celebrated for "discovering" America in 1492 — when really he was responsible for the rape and murder of the indigenous people already living here. Pick up a book why don't ya?

So, we wanna know how you feel about the SoCal city's stand (below)!

