Donald Trump *Pledges* To Donate $1 Million Of His Personal Money To Hurricane Harvey Relief

On Thursday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Donald Trump has pledged to donate $1 million of his own money to help aid the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The White House Press Secretary said POTUS "would like to join in the efforts" and called on the media for suggestions for the "best and most effective" organizations to donate to.

Pres. Trump pledges to donate $1 million to Hurricane #Harvey relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana, Press Sec. says https://t.co/n7TqA3E2wo pic.twitter.com/TUiBkLX1o9

— ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2017

This doesn't make up for the fact that he didn't meet with any of the victims while he was in Texas for what was clearly just a photo op, but it's something!

