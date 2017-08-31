Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Rihanna Britney PerezTV
Home >> Politik, Donald Trump, Charity >> Donald Trump *Pledges* To Donate $1 Million Of His Personal Money To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Donald Trump *Pledges* To Donate $1 Million Of His Personal Money To Hurricane Harvey Relief

8/31/2017 4:47 PM ET | Filed under: PolitikDonald TrumpCharity

Donald Trump

Let us know when you have the receipts!

On Thursday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Donald Trump has pledged to donate $1 million of his own money to help aid the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Related: The Daily Show's Michelle Wolf Says We're All Being Duped By Ivanka Trump

The White House Press Secretary said POTUS "would like to join in the efforts" and called on the media for suggestions for the "best and most effective" organizations to donate to.

Ch-ch-check out the announcement (below):

This doesn't make up for the fact that he didn't meet with any of the victims while he was in Texas for what was clearly just a photo op, but it's something!

[Image via Becher/WENN.]

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

8 Things Trump Supporters Don't Know!
The Trump Administration -- As Game Of Thrones Characters!
Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
Everyone President Donald Trump Has Fired, Forced Out, Or Thrown Under The Bus!
10 Celebs Accused Of Cocaine Use!
Things Donald Trump Has Said About Women
View Pics »
« Previous story
Bethenny Frankel Reveals She's Being Tested For Skin Cancer As She Talks Raising Thousands For Hurricane Harvey Victims
Next story »
Donald Trump's Biggest Fan Chats With Perez! NOT A Joke!
See All Comments