Jason Dent really crossed the line...

As we reported, in a recent clip from Big Brother, the 38-year-old was caught on camera saying he would "fuck" housemate Kevin Schlehuber's wife and would "tie all [of Kevin's] daughters up and make them fucking watch."

Not surprisingly, social media DRAGGED the rodeo clown for his disgusting comments, and for making light of rape.

Reportedly, Dent's family -- who runs his Twitter while he's in the Big Brother house -- have apologized. As seen on a fan account:

[Image via CBS.]