People Are LIVID Over The All-Female Lord Of The Flies Remake — Find Out Why!

Female-centric remakes are the newest Hollywood trend — and why shouldn't they be? Audiences are craving female-driven stories and nostalgia these days, so combining the two seems like a guaranteed slam dunk.

But not every male-driven classic works with the opposite gender… specifically, when the entire premise of a story revolves around boys being idiots because they're boys.

That's what people are frantically trying to point out after Warner Bros. announced plans to remake Lord of the Flies — but with young girls stranded on the island instead of boys!

Related: Patty Jenkins Responds To James Cameron's Wonder Woman Slam!

Those who read William Golding's 1954 novel (or even Sparknoted it) say the story wouldn't make sense with all girls because it was meant to show the pitfalls of toxic masculinity.

Many critics mused that instead of turning into barbaric animals, a group of stranded girls would either peacefully work together or just leave each other the fuck alone.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that the remake will be written and directed by two men, Scott McGehee and David Siegel — which is hardly a sign we're in for the feminist coming-of-age film of the decade.

What do you think, Perezious Bookworms? Can Lord of the Flies be successfully remade with a group of girls? See what people are saying and comment (below)!

An all women remake of Lord of the Flies makes no sense because… the plot of that book wouldn't happen with all women.

— roxane gay (@rgay) August 31, 2017

imagine having such little interest in seeking out original stories about girlhood by women that you remake LORD OF THE FLIES with girls

— JamesHurleyVEVO (@soalexgoes) August 30, 2017

An all female Lord of the Flies? Sigh. There are plenty of good original women's stories to tell. Why do we have to remake classic lit?

— Proud Grandstander (@JYates_doula) August 31, 2017

like imagine missing the point of a classic book when u could've sought original stories about girlhood written by women

— froy (@froynextdoor) August 31, 2017

"all-female Lord of the Flies remake" SOUNDS LIKE SOMEONE MISSED THE FUUUUUCKIN POINT OF LORD OF THE FLIES

— Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) August 30, 2017

I am all for diversity in Hollywood but…..all female Lord of the Flies is a no from me pic.twitter.com/PCrZa5pvFb

— Age N. (@_BetterWithAge) August 31, 2017

The female-led Lord of the Flies wouldn't ever happen because women would just branch off into their own respective groups peacefully

— rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 30, 2017

All female Lord of the Flies? I thought they made that already and it was called Mean Girls. #topical pic.twitter.com/7dfaeui8EO

— Bit (Neat!) Raptor (@bit_raptor) August 31, 2017

the all-girl remake of lord of the flies wont work bc realistically the girls would set aside their differences & work to get off the island

— ellie (@spikejonzes) August 31, 2017

lord of the flies is about the pitfalls of masculinity. don't bring the women into this, we don't care about your ass-mar

— savannah brown (@savannxhb) August 31, 2017

[Image via Sony Pictures.]

Tags: david siegel, film flickers, lord of the flies, scott mcgehee, william golding