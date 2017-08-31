Rick & Morty Co-Creator Slams His Own Network For 'Tragically Tacky' Game Of Thrones Insult!

Season seven has been Game Of Thrones' most watched ever — but also possibly its most panned.

Longtime fans have criticized the shorter season for inconsistent character moments, rushed plotlines, and logic problems.

It's been said the show is losing its edge as writers, no longer able to lean on the books, aren't sure where to go (even though season six is the show's most acclaimed, and they were flying blind there, too).

On Sunday night, even another cable network took a swipe at the show. After hit show Rick and Morty, Adult Swim used one of its classic interstitial jokes — just the white lettering on black background — to savagely say R.I.P. to the show:

But Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon wants fans to know he his show is NOT down with that shade.

In fact, he released an epic takedown of the anonymous writer's "lazy, craftless jab at the WRITING on my favorite show."

See what he had to say about the "unearned snark" (below)!

Damn, Dan, that is a RANT! Next!

