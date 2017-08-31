Game Of Thrones Deleted Scene Totally Disproves Sansa & Arya Fan Theory!

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

[But come on, it was like four days ago!]

It's been half a week since the Game Of Thrones finale, and fans are still trying to unpack everything that happened — and knowing the show won't be back until 2019, they're in no rush to be done.

Amid the dread over the coming White Walkers and weird feelings about Jon and Dany's… relations… there was one moment of pure delight — seeing Sansa and Arya FINALLY turn the tables and take out master manipulator Peter Baelish.

After several episodes in which Littlefinger attempted to drive a wedge between the very different Stark sisters, they finally realized what was up and brought his machinations to light in front of an audience — before cutting his throat with the same knife he sent to kill Bran way back in season one.

But the show took its time getting to that bloody resolution; the last time we saw the sisters together, Arya (Maisie Williams) was literally threatening to kill Sansa (Sophie Turner) and wear her face. So what happened??

The theory put forth by fans confused by scary Arya (Scarya?) was that she and Sansa were play acting the whole time, just pretending to want to kill each other for the benefit of Littlefinger's spying.

The long con theory was confirmed by the finale twist, right? Actually, a deleted scene changes the context of that final confrontation and the family face offs beforehand.

In an interview with Variety, Bran actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright explained:

"We actually did a scene that clearly got cut, a short scene with Sansa where she knocks on Bran's door and says, 'I need your help,' or something along those lines. So basically, as far as I know, the story was that it suddenly occurred to Sansa that she had a huge CCTV department at her discretion and it might be a good idea to check with him first before she guts her own sister. So she goes to Bran, and Bran tells her everything she needs to know, and she's like, 'Oh, shit.'"

The existence of that scene proves that Sansa and Arya were NOT plotting against Littlefinger the whole time but rather they needed to finally talk to their creepy Three-Eyed Raven bro to get their heads on straight.

We're actually glad that scene was cut — sorry, Peter, deleted — because then we would have seen the twist coming. And it was so much sweeter to get the surprise.

Also, we prefer the fan theory. The sisters being too clever, even without magic eyes, is such a strong message.

