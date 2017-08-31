Halsey Continues Her Post-Apocalyptic Saga With Bad At Love Music Video!

Halsey is back, and she's badder than ever. At love anyway.

At music videos, she's pretty darn consistent, as she's continuing her ongoing post-apocalyptic Romeo + Juliet story in the next hopeless fountain kingdom chapter.

In Bad At Love, Halsey is a wanted woman, riding her motorcycle away from the… stormtroopers? OK, we're not sure about the rules of this universe, but the tone is spot on.

Related: Halsey CLAPS BACK At Troll Who Implied She's A Hypocritical Feminist For Showing 'Boobs In Playboy'

Even though the autobiographical lyrics of the song totally don't match what we're seeing onscreen… they kind of do?

Ch-ch-check out the lovely but hopeless new vid (above)!

Tags: bad at love, halsey, hopeless fountain kingdom, music minute, music video