Halsey Continues Her Post-Apocalyptic Saga With Bad At Love Music Video!

8/31/2017

Halsey is back, and she's badder than ever. At love anyway.

At music videos, she's pretty darn consistent, as she's continuing her ongoing post-apocalyptic Romeo + Juliet story in the next hopeless fountain kingdom chapter.

In Bad At Love, Halsey is a wanted woman, riding her motorcycle away from the… stormtroopers? OK, we're not sure about the rules of this universe, but the tone is spot on.

Related: Halsey CLAPS BACK At Troll Who Implied She's A Hypocritical Feminist For Showing 'Boobs In Playboy'

Even though the autobiographical lyrics of the song totally don't match what we're seeing onscreen… they kind of do?

Ch-ch-check out the lovely but hopeless new vid (above)!

