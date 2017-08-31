Houston Couple Calls Fast Food Chain To Order Breakfast Burritos & Rescue Boat — & They Deliver!

Not all the news coming from Hurricane Harvey is completely heartbreaking.

A Houston couple is becoming famous for the story of how controversial Chick-fil-A came to their rescue amid the flooding from the storm!

First, J.C. Spencer's wife Karen went viral after a picture of her smiling while riding a jet ski out of her flooded home (above) hit Reddit. But the story behind it is way more amazing!

In an interview with Good Morning America, her husband explained how being a regular at the fast food chain played into their escape:

"We had to get out of there so I called Chick-fil-A, now that sounds kind of funny. I ordered two grilled chicken burritos with extra egg and a boat. And can you believe that one of the managers of Chick-fil-A, she sent her husband to pick us up and we are so grateful."

A manger's husband and two men with jet skis showed up to rescue the grandparents from the rising water levels!

You can watch the clip (below):

"I ordered two grilled chicken burritos with extra and a boat." Grandparents in Texas rescued from floodwaters: https://t.co/j7xz86AtFH pic.twitter.com/Jj8dKhefTt

— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 30, 2017

Jeffrey Urban, the chain's manager, also spilled to HLN on Thursday:

"He was saying he was trying to reach out to people, and he couldn't get any response from 911. So he called Chick-fil-A to see if we could help him out. And it was such a blessing that, in that exact moment, I was there to answer the phone and get him help."

In case you've forgotten, the company has been known to have an anti-gay agenda, and would even donate directly to anti-gay groups! Even after promising not to do so, they still hosted a fundraiser for one group.

Still, we're glad to see some good here. After all, we can still hope for change!

