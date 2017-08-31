Kanye West's Tour Insurer Hints Substance Abuse Caused His Mental Breakdown In New Lawsuit!

This shit is getting messy!!

ICYMI, Kanye West canceled his Saint Pablo tour in November 2016 after he was hospitalized at the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital Center for a mental breakdown.

Most recently, West's company Very Good Touring, Inc. sued insurer Lloyd's of London for refusing to cover the contract's non-appearance fee, and wants $9.8 million plus interest.

Well now, Lloyd's is clapping back with a countersuit!

In court docs filed on Tuesday and obtained by People, the insurer explains they are not liable. Exclusions to the policy reportedly include preexisting physical or psychological condition, prescription drugs not taken as medically prescribed, possession of illegal drugs, and the consumption of alcohol rendering the insured unfit to "perform contracted duties."

Hmm!

They continued, adding:

"Underwriters' investigation indicates substantial irregularities in Mr. West's medical history. Furthermore the insured's failure to cooperate in Underwriters' investigation is contrary to the duties of cooperation VGT agreed to as a condition precedent to any obligation of Underwriters to pay any claim arising under the Policies. Throughout Underwriters' investigation, VGT and its legal, medical and other agents and representatives have delayed, hindered, stalled and or refused to provide information both relevant and necessary for Underwriters to complete their investigation of the claim. Underwriters are informed and believe, and thereon these same persons have willfully concealed and or misrepresented relevant facts in an effort to thwart Underwriters' investigation."

Kanye had previously stated that Lloyd's of London made him go to great lengths to prove his mental break was legit, but it seems the insurer just wants this resolved.

In addition to claiming no responsibility, they want declaratory relief — which basically means an official declaration of the status of a matter in controversy, and to not award him the payments requested! DUH!

Kayne's lawyer — Howard King — responded via TMZ on Wednesday, saying the countersuit:

"is the same generic response Lloyd's files when they don't want to honor a legitimate claim but can't find a factual basis to deny the claim."

Stay tuned for more on this drama soon!

Tags: controversy, kanye west, legal matters, music minute