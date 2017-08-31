Home Videos Photos Shop
Kristin Cavallari & Heidi Montag Give Us The Hills Reunion We KNEW We Needed!

Kristin Cavallari and Heidi Pratt

The Hills are alive with the sound of a Kristin Cavallari and Heidi Montag reunion!

The two former reality stars — who have both moved on to starting their own families – looked pretty in pink as they posed together for a photo in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Jay Cutler's wife penned of the occasion alongside the photo (above):

"This girl. Love her and that cute little belly. Thanks for coming by @heidipratt"

Spencer Pratt's longtime love shared the same pic on her page, saying:

"So much fun catching up with @kristincavallari ! 💖"

We wonder if Kristin heard Spencer's interview this week saying he wants their children to date! LOLz!

