Wonder How Lady GaGa's Current BF Feels About Her Talking & Texting With Ex-Fiancé Taylor Kinney Every Single Day!

Well THIS explains why the Chicago Fire actor showed up at her Joanne world tour stop at Chicago's Wrigley Field last Friday!

Lady GaGa is still very close with ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney, despite having moved on with her agent boyfriend Christian Carino earlier this year.

According to an Us Weekly source, the exes are very good friends with nothing romantic is going on:

"Gaga and Taylor Kinney are still very close, but they are only friends. Gaga and Taylor talk or text every single day and meet up when they're in the same city, but nothing romantic is happening between them."

Guess that's why Christian is cool with the pair still chatting??

It takes a really secure person to be ok with their ex talking it up with someone who they had such rich romantic history! Remember, GaGa and Taylor were together for 5 years before calling off their engagement in July 2016.

All of that aside, the pop icon seems really happy with her new man, especially after gushing to her hometown concert crowd on August 29:

"Right before I came on stage tonight — my boyfriend Christian is here tonight, and he sent me a text message saying, I am going to be on the runway just in case you fall. All you can ask for is somebody you love that wants to catch you if you fall."

Aww!

She's lucky to have a friend in Taylor and a boyfriend in Christian!

