Luann De Lesseps’ Ex Tom D’Agostino Is Already Dating Again!

8/31/2017 11:14 AM ET | Filed under: Love LineReal HousewivesBreakups

Luann's ex has moved on.

Luann de Lesseps' ex Tom D'Agostino is back on the market, according to Us Weekly.

In case you didn't know, the Real Housewives of New York star announced their divorce only earlier this month.

One insider dished the businessman has even reunited with his ex-girlfriend Missy Tool, although another source explained they're "just friends":

"Tom has been seeing a few of the women in his life, including Missy, but hasn't rebounded with anyone in particular yet."

A confidant also divulged about the physical altercation between the couple:

"Tom said he was bleeding from the face and that really pushed the divorce forward because it became physical."

So much drama.

