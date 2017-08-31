Madonna Reportedly Moves Her Family To Portugal To Launch Son David's Promising Soccer Career!

Madonna has left the country!!!

It's been reported that the pop superstar has moved to Portugal in hopes of making her son David Banda (above) a soccer star!

According to local outlet Correio de Manha, the 11-year-old is joining the youth academy at a top soccer club S.L. Benefica — and Madge is 100% supportive of the promising opportunity.

Photo: Madonna Celebrates Birthday With Adorable Family Photo!

So supportive, the music icon is uprooting her family's life in New York and moving the brood 3,300 miles to Portugal's capitol!

A source explained the decision came after David wowed officials at the prestigious training center, telling reporters:

"David recently spent a week at Benfica and his prodigious talents impressed everyone. Madonna is determined to give her kids every opportunity in life and this one is too good to pass up. She and the family will be moving to Portugal in time for the new school year in September."

It was reported the 59-year-old bought a $6.4 million mansion in the hills outside Lisbon and is planning on enrolling her younger children at the city's exclusive French Lycée.

Sounds like an exciting new chapter for the whole fam!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: david banda, lifestyle, madonna, perezcious parenting, s.j. benefica, soccer