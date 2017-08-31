Home Videos Photos Shop
Miley Cyrus Breaks Down While Talking About Hurricane Harvey Devastation — Watch The Emotional Moment

8/31/2017 11:42 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMiley CyrusEllen DeGeneresDaytime TV

no title

Miley Cyrus is the most empathetic pop star we know!

The Younger Now songstress broke down on Wednesday's Ellen while discussing the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, revealing she would be helping out the residents of Houston affected by the severe flooding.

After Ellen announced that Miley's Happy Hippie Foundation donated $500,000 to relief efforts, the 24-year-old shed tears thinking about all the victims who are experiencing heartbreak and loss.

Say what you want about her, but this girl truly has a heart of gold!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below)!

[Image via EllenTube.]

