Miranda Lambert Has Rescued Over A Hundred Dogs From Her Hurricane-Ravaged Home State Of Texas!

We are loving seeing all of these celebs donating money to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort. But when it's your home state, there's something about getting boots on the ground.

Miranda Lambert is doing just that along with Mutt Nation Foundation, which she cofounded with her mom Bev.

Together with volunteers, Miranda has rescued over 112 dogs, 38 cats, and 21 other pets, bringing them from flooded and damaged shelters to dry, safe ones in neighboring Oklahoma.

Ch-ch-check out some of the incredibly sweet pics she shared of the puppies and people looking out for them (below)!

My roommates tonight! Mama & newborns born this morning. @Mutt_Nation rescued 72 dogs today who are being transported to dry safe shelters. pic.twitter.com/DXEPWroi6R

— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 30, 2017

Thx to some amazing transportation volunteers, we sent over 70 pups to a shelter in OK today. Rigs now rolling into Houston for another load pic.twitter.com/XoQL4aJQ5I

— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 30, 2017

MuttNation fans, we've had another big day!! 40 dogs and 38 cats rescued from Houston Humane and 21 pets from Baytown City Shelter!! Our rescued angels are being checked out by our friends at Texas A&M University before leaving Houston! We are so thankful to be helping our furry friends in Texas!! #prayfortexasA post shared by @muttnationfoundation on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Keep up the good work, Miranda!

