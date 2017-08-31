Home Videos Photos Shop
Miranda Lambert Has Rescued Over A Hundred Dogs From Her Hurricane-Ravaged Home State Of Texas!

Yasss!

We are loving seeing all of these celebs donating money to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort. But when it's your home state, there's something about getting boots on the ground.

Miranda Lambert is doing just that along with Mutt Nation Foundation, which she cofounded with her mom Bev.

Together with volunteers, Miranda has rescued over 112 dogs, 38 cats, and 21 other pets, bringing them from flooded and damaged shelters to dry, safe ones in neighboring Oklahoma.

Ch-ch-check out some of the incredibly sweet pics she shared of the puppies and people looking out for them (below)!

Keep up the good work, Miranda!

