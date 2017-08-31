Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!

Attention, Kris Jenner! We urge you NOT to read the rest of this article!

In a 2013 episode of KUWTK, Rob Kardashian totally admits to having anal sex with two different partners! Scott Disick was so inspired by Rob's candid confession that he (unsuccessfully) tried to persuade now-ex Kourtney Kardashian to have some backdoor fun!

Not to be outdone, when asked by Howard Stern in 2016 if she enjoys it back there, sister Khloé Kardashian responded, "It depends… Yeah [I'm open to it.]" When asked if its hurts, she said, "It depends."

But the two Kardashians aren't the only celebs who enjoy some butt play! From Denise Richards to Tracy Morgan, everybody is doing it!

To see the full list:

