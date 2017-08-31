Home Videos Photos Shop
Robert Pattinson Used To Be Roommates With Dustin Diamond AKA Screech??

Screech strikes again!

On Thursday, Robert Pattinson called into On Air with Ryan Seacrest where he opened up about his life when he first moved to Los Angeles nine years ago.

Not only did he meet the American Idol host "when I literally had first moved there," the Good Time actor was living at the Oakwood apartments, a temporary housing complex in Burbank, California for people starting out in Hollywood.

It turns out the Twilight hunk had a very famous roommate! He told Seacrest:

"I was with Screech, Dustin Diamond. I loved it. I really miss it… Dustin was the first person to introduce me to Hot Pockets!"

Pepperoni or ham and cheese, RPatz??

Coincidentally, Ryan also had a similar connection to Diamond's Saved By The Bell costar Mario Lopez!

"We may have talked about it but when I first moved here, I lived in the apartments just down the street from the Oakwoods and guess who lived across the street from me? Mario Lopez! Slater! So all of us start with the Saved By The Bell cast and we try and grow from there."

Mr. Belding would be proud!

[Image via Franck Castel/News Pictures/WENN.]

