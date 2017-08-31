Sam Smith Is Finally Coming In Hot With New Music After Extended Hiatus — Read His Exciting Message To Fans HERE!

Home Videos Photos Shop
8/31/2017 2:07 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteGrammysSam Smith

Sam Smith

Sam Smith is releasing new music "very very very very" soon!

On Thursday, the 25-year-old Grammy winner announced he would be returning with a new record after going on hiatus in February of 2016!

In an exciting message to his fans, the Stay With Me singer penned:

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

!!!!

We are so excited for this sure-to-be-epic return!

[Image via Instagram.]

