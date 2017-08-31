Autopsy Of Pregnant Woman Killed By Seattle Police In Her Own Home Reveals She Was Shot 7 Times

The autopsy of Charleena Lyles, the woman who was shot by Seattle Police in her own home, reveals she was four months pregnant with a male fetus when she died.

A diagram released by the King County Medical Examiner also shows the 30-year-old was shot seven times — two of which hit her uterus from behind — by cops who she called to report a burglary in her home on June 18.

Police said officers shot Lyles after she lunged at them with knives. Her family has alleged she had been struggling with mental illness.

The autopsy was released Wednesday by two lawyers representing the victim's father, Charles Lyles. A toxicology report was also released, showing the mother had no trace of drugs, alcohol or medicine in her system at the time of her death.

Attorney Karen Kohler explained of the sad situation:

"Under the law, a fetus that's four months old is not considered to be a baby, but a baby was shot and killed. It's just so sad. Calling the police into your home for help should not result in your death. She bleed out with one of her children on top of her."

The other attorney, Travis Jameson, added:

"We understand that officers sometime face difficult situations. But the officers in this situation never should have never allowed themselves to be placed in that situation."

Earlier this month, Lyles' family filed a claim against the city as the first step in a civil rights wrongful death lawsuit against the Seattle Police Department.

The officers involved in the incident are on paid administrative leave while the department investigates.

