Forget The Feud! Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss Remain 'Good Friends' Amid LWYMMD Drama!

Despite not appearing on Taylor Swift's shirt in the Look What You Made Me Do video, she and Karlie Kloss aren't on the outs!

Us Weekly is reporting the two are still besties, and there has been no fall out!

An insider bashed the rumors, dishing:

"Taylor and Karlie are still very much good friends."

In fact, the 27-year-old singer looks up to the supermodel and Kode with Klossy summer camp founder:

"Taylor respects Karlie so much for doing her own thing and being smart. Taylor has so much admiration for her, especially for educating girls with coding."

Aww!!

It doesn't explain why Karlie's name was noticeably absent from LWYMMD, but we're sure fans will be happy to know the 25-year-old wasn't the backstabber Taylor subtly referenced in the music video!

Thoughts???

