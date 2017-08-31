The Daily Show's Michelle Wolf Says We're All Being Duped By Ivanka Trump Because She's 'Kind Of Pretty'!

Ivanka Trump once again proved she was all talk in being a champion for working women this week, and The Daily Show's Michelle Wolf is here to say, "well… duh."

This week, the First Daughter stood by the White House's decision to halt an Obama-era policy that allows the government to track pay discrimination based on gender, race, and ethnicity.

Trevor Noah echoed many who were disappointed with Ivanka for treating equal pay "the way Rose treated Jack [in Titanic], I'll never let go, pay equality… OK, bye-bye."

Photo: Ivanka Fails To Notice Trump Shade In Child Fan Mail!

But the Comedy Central show's resident Ivanka expert isn't surprised one bit — because despite what we like to believe, Vank is just as crooked as the rest of the Trump family!

Wolf explained that the businesswoman is "playing both sides" — publicly opposing Donald Trump's controversial initiatives but doing nothing to stop them — and, unlike her brothers, gets away with it because she doesn't look like your average Trump sleaze-ball.

Now it all makes sense! Watch the video (below) for Wolf's trick on how not to be duped by the First Daughter in the future.

[Image via Comedy Central/WENN.]

