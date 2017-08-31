Gird Your Loins! This Deleted Scene From The Devil Wears Prada May Be The Single Worst You'll Ever See!

Home Videos Photos Shop
8/31/2017

What. The Eff. Is this nonsense??

Usually deleted scenes give you a little more depth, a little more character motivation, or maybe a little more subplot — rarely do they ruin an entire movie!

Thankfully, The Devil Wears Prada was saved from this recently rediscovered scene, in which Emily (Emily Blunt) is nice to Andy (Anne Hathaway) for no reason then Miranda (Meryl Streep) even says THANK YOU.

It's basically a bunch of people doing each other solids and being incredibly sweet. And it's TERRIBLE!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (above)!

