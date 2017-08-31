Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Rihanna Britney PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Gay Gay Gay, Debra Messing, HIGHlarious, Funny, GIFs >> Extended Will & Grace Revival Teaser Promises Show Will Be 'Exactly The Same' — YASSS!

Extended Will & Grace Revival Teaser Promises Show Will Be 'Exactly The Same' — YASSS!

8/31/2017 6:48 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsGay Gay GayDebra MessingHIGHlariousFunnyGIFs

no title

We are so excited about this!!!

Will & Grace is coming back to TV to make our nostalgic dreams come true!

And they know exactly what we all want, too — MORE OF THE SAME!

Related: Will & Grace Revival Will Completely Ignore Finale

In a new teaser mixing old clips and new, it's made abundantly clear that Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes), and Karen (Megan Mullally) haven't changed a bit — thank goodness! Because the world needs them now more than ever…

Ch-ch-check out the extended look at the new old show, returning Thursday September 28 (below)!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
Descendants 2 Cast: Then & Now!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Amy Schumer Drops A HUGE Tip For College Student Waitress In Boston!
Next story »
Rick & Morty Co-Creator Slams His Own Network For 'Tragically Tacky' Game Of Thrones Insult!
See All Comments