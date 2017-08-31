Extended Will & Grace Revival Teaser Promises Show Will Be 'Exactly The Same' — YASSS!

We are so excited about this!!!

Will & Grace is coming back to TV to make our nostalgic dreams come true!

And they know exactly what we all want, too — MORE OF THE SAME!

In a new teaser mixing old clips and new, it's made abundantly clear that Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes), and Karen (Megan Mullally) haven't changed a bit — thank goodness! Because the world needs them now more than ever…

Ch-ch-check out the extended look at the new old show, returning Thursday September 28 (below)!

