Former Disney Star Opens Up About The 'Traumatizing Experiences' Of Being A Child Actor

Fame isn't all it's cracked up to be!

Earlier this month, Alyson Stoner — who famously danced in Missy Elliott's Work It music video when she was younger — posted a video on YouTube where she explains to fans "where [she's] heading and what [she's] creating now."

The actress — who has appeared in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Cheaper By the Dozen, and the Step Up franchise — opens up about the "weird and unhealthy" world of being a child actor.

Related: Alyson Stoner Works It In Her Tribute Dance To Missy Elliott!

She explains:

"I was a pack mule growing up… Living in that little box? Being part of that little machine? It takes a huge toll on you… The competition, narcissism, perfectionism, the pressure, schedule, the traumatizing experiences that we can never talk about, because we're either under contract or we'll get shot or other things will happen to us if we open our mouths."

While the 24-year-old is grateful she has experienced "a lot of different lives in a short amount of years," she is "sick and tired of telling other people's stories."

Nowadays, Stoner is living life on her own terms, and is enjoying every single moment!

"I have some really cool bucket list projects and dreams that are coming true right now… [I'm] finally tapping into a life that I want to live."

Oh, and she's NOT in the Illuminati… in case you were wondering.

To hear Alyson's beautiful story, ch-ch-check out the clip (below)!

[Image via Alyson Stoner/YouTube.]

Tags: alyson stoner, disney, missy elliott, nostalgia, youtube