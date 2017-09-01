Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Rihanna Selena G. PerezTV
Home >> YouTube, PerezTV >> Are All White People Racist?

Are All White People Racist?

9/01/2017 12:44 PM ET | Filed under: YouTubePerezTV

Perez is not trying to change anyone's opinion.

You won't change his!

Tags: ,

Related Stories

Top 25 Celebrities On Twitter (When You Take Out FAKE Followers)!
Controversial YouTube Stars!
Trisha Paytas Is Fucking Nuts & We're Obsessed -- Her Wildest YouTube Moments HERE!
The Ten Most Cringeworthy Donald Trump Worship Songs!
Top 10 Most Shipped Couples Of 2015!
Michael Jackson's Top 5 Music Videos!
View Pics »
Next story »
Don’t Look, A$AP Rocky! Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Enjoy Date Night In Malibu!
See All Comments