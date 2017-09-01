Home Videos Photos Shop
Ariel Winter Is All Of Us Twerking Into The Long Weekend!

Ariel Winter Is All Of Us Twerking Into The Long Weekend!

9/01/2017

Ariel Winter

Oh hay, girl!

Ariel Winter posted a saucy video on Thursday of her twerking in a storage unit (yes, you read that correctly) — and honestly, that's exactly how we're feeling about the long weekend!

Watch the Modern Family star drop it like it's hot (below)!

Storage units be like @lilkimthequeenbee Also…people have a little humor…it's supposed to be FUNNY.A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

Ha!

[Image via Instagram.]

