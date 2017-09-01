Chloë Grace Moretz Flirts With Brooklyn Beckham Over IG!

It's so back ON between Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham!

As we reported, it seems the former lovebirds are giving things another go as they've been spotted together in both Los Angeles and New York… and now they're even commenting lovey-dovey messages to each other on Instagram!

Related: Brooklyn Says He's Going To 'Disappear' For A Few Years

On Thursday, Victoria Beckham's son posted a photo of him leaning against some lockers (he's a new student at Parsons School of Design in NYC!) — and fans are speculating that Chloë snapped the picture as her supposed shadow can been seen in the IG!

To be sure, the 20-year-old hinted at the reunion in the comments by leaving a red heart emoji (above)! So cute!

Do U think these two are officially back together?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Instagram/Brian To/WENN.]

Tags: brooklyn beckham, chloe moretz, instagram, love line, victoria beckham