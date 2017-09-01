Home Videos Photos Shop
Here's Who Is (& Isn't!) Signing On For Season 25 Of Dancing With The Stars So Far!

9/01/2017

It's almost that time again!

Season 25 of Dancing With The Stars is quickly approaching — and we've got the scoop on which celebrities and dancers you can expect to be competing for the highly-acclaimed Mirror Ball trophy!

So let's start with who is signed on for the ABC competition show.

Former NBA star Derek Fisher, actor-singer Jordan Fisher, violinist Lindsey Stirling, former paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen, and actor Frankie Muniz are all joining the cast alongside other confirmed stars Property Brothers star Drew Scott, singer Nick Lachey, and TV personality Vanessa Lachey.

The returning pros include: Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Keo Motsepe, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, and newbie Alan Bersten.

As for who won't be hitting your small screens every week, we're hearing Bobby Brown has "recently pulled out," according to Us Weekly.

Inneresting!

Are U liking this lineup so far?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

