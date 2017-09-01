Disneyland Paris Iced By Mother Whose Young Son Was Denied The Park's 'Princess For A Day' Experience!

Elsa would not approve of this discrimination!

Disneyland Paris issued an apology after a young boy was denied the privilege of taking part in a the "Princess for a Day" experience because of his gender.

Hayley McLean-Glass wrote an open letter to the park on her blog, detailing how her son Noah was "buzzing with excitement" when he learned about the makeover opportunity at the Disneyland Hotel.

VOTE: Does Disneyland Ride Imply ‘Impending Sexual Assault'?

Hayley decided to book the experience for the 3-year-old, a die-hard Elsa superfan, as an early Christmas gift. She wrote:

"I knew that there would be NOTHING he'd love more than to get to wear a pretty dress, put make up on like Mummy does and have his photo taken being one of his beloved Disney Princesses."

Sadly, no princess was made out of Noah that day. Hayley was devastated when she received an email back from the team saying "it is not possible to book princess for a day for a boy."

The mother was so distraught, she "literally couldn't stop shaking for half an hour afterwards." She explained to ITV News:

"The way I look at it, if a little girl went to Disneyland and wanted to do a pirate experience or a 'Spider-Man' experience, there would be no way that they would stop a girl from doing that because there would be an uproar. So why is it different for a boy?"

Good point!

Related: Star Wars Introducing An EVIL Version Of BB-8!

Thankfully, Disneyland Paris ultimately felt the same way. The park said they "sincerely apologized" to Noah and his mother, explaining in a statement:

"An isolated incident, the [employee]'s response is not reflective of any policy or belief held here at Disneyland Paris… We are going to ensure this does not happen again. Of course, both boys and girls are welcome to enjoy The Princess For a Day experience in addition to all our other special activities."

Good to hear! Most parents are still uncomfortable with the idea of children like Noah playing dress up — we don't need that unevolved shit from Disney, too.

[Image via ITV News.]

Tags: controversy, disney, disneyland paris, hayley mclean-glass, perezcious parenting, princess for a day, viral: news