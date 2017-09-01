Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Rihanna Selena G. PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Fergie >> Fergie's Trailer For The Double Dutchess Visual Experience Is INSANE!

Fergie's Trailer For The Double Dutchess Visual Experience Is INSANE!

9/01/2017 12:52 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteFergie

Fergie

She's back!

It's been like 10 years since we've gotten a Fergie album — and not only will Double Dutchess: Seeing Double be an hour-long film, it looks like it's going to be epic AF! V Beyoncé of her, no?!

Related: Fergie Proves She's Still Got That M.I.L.F. $!

See what we mean (below)!

You can enjoy the album and the film on September 22!

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: ,

Related Stories

10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
How Kanye West & JAY-Z Went From Best Friends To Frenemies
View Pics »
« Previous story
The Hottest Stories Right Now!
Next story »
Are All White People Racist?
See All Comments