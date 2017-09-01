Fergie's Trailer For The Double Dutchess Visual Experience Is INSANE!

She's back!

It's been like 10 years since we've gotten a Fergie album — and not only will Double Dutchess: Seeing Double be an hour-long film, it looks like it's going to be epic AF! V Beyoncé of her, no?!

Related: Fergie Proves She's Still Got That M.I.L.F. $!

See what we mean (below)!

You can enjoy the album and the film on September 22!

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: fergie, music minute