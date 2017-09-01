Houston Man Electrocuted & Killed In Floodwaters While Checking On His Sister's Cat: 'He Probably Drowned. And Burned.'

Another tragedy from the waters of Hurricane Harvey.

A 25-year-old Houston man died on Tuesday after he was electrocuted by a live wire in floodwaters while trying to check up on his sister's stranded cat.

Alyssa Pasek said her brother Andrew (above) was "just trying to be my hero" when he returned to their evacuated neighborhood to check up on the cat she left behind on the second floor of her home. She explained to People:

"[Andrew]'s fearless. That kid was so brave… He just really wanted to go and be the one to call me and tell me, ‘She's okay, she's fine, don't worry."

Before evacuating her Houston home on Monday, Alyssa tried to convince her cat to come downstairs, but D'Artagnon, a 15-pound Maine Coon cat, refused.

The 27-year-old didn't have a cat carrier, so she put an automatic feeder and plenty of fresh water out for the feline. Alyssa was convinced the animal would be fine on its own, but her brother wasn't.

Andrew, an Eagle Scout who frequently rescued stray animals he found on the street, called his sister Tuesday afternoon and said he was going to check on the cat. Alyssa recalled:

"I said, ‘Okay, please be safe.' I asked how deep the water was — I was so afraid of him drowning. He told me he loved me and that was it."

The Army Corps of Engineers had previously done a controlled release of the Addicks Reservoir, putting their neighbors' lawn knee-deep in water. Unfortunately, the power wasn't shut off and a live wire was dangling in the water Andrew began trekking through.

Back in 2011, Andrew had plates and metal screws in his ankle from multiple surgeries due to a car accident. According to his mother JoDell, the current of the live wire was drawn straight to the metal. She explained:

"Because he had plates and screws in his ankle, the minute that he stepped into the live water, it knocked him off his feet. His friend was walking behind him and Andrew pushed him away and said, ‘Don't touch me.' "He said, ‘I'm dying,' as he fell into this light post that must have had this live wire. The current went to his ankle and he lost his balance and he fell into the water."

Andrew's friend ran to a nearby home and called 911 and notified the family. But because Andrew was in waters with a live current, rescuers could not get to him. JoDell continued:

"They maybe could have resuscitated him if they could have gotten to him. But the power was turned on so they couldn't get to him. They could not go try and help him, He laid in that water. He probably drowned. And burned."

OMG, so horrifying!

The mother says Andrew was in the water for over an hour-and-a-half before the power company turned off the power so his body could be retrieved.

JoDell is rightfully "angry" at CenterPoint Energy in Houston for being responsible for a such a preventable tragedy. She noted:

"They could have electrocuted someone else. It could have been a child. They flood the subdivisions, but they don't turn off the power. It's crazy."

Mourning her son, she continued:

"It breaks my heart. He was just a helper. He always wanted to help. He had a Jeep Cherokee with a tow bar and he was constantly helping people with their cars out of ditches. He was always helping."

So awful. Our hearts go out to Andrew's loved ones and all of those devastated by the floods in Texas.

