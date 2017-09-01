Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Serena Williams Kim K. Rihanna PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, TV News, Disgusting!, Crazzzzy, Reality TV >> Big Brother Contestant Jason Dent Makes YET ANOTHER Rape Joke — WATCH HERE!

Big Brother Contestant Jason Dent Makes YET ANOTHER Rape Joke — WATCH HERE!

9/01/2017 4:48 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooTV NewsDisgusting!CrazzzzyReality TV

no title

This is getting WAY out of hand!

As we reported, Big Brother viewers were outraged when contestant Jason Dent joked he would "fuck" housemate Kevin Schlehuber's wife and would "tie all [of Kevin's] daughters up and make them fucking watch."

On Wednesday, during the show's live online feed, the 38-year-old made yet another rape joke, and it's absolutely appalling!

Related: Contestant's Wife SLAMS Housemate For Making Rape Joke!

In the clip, the rodeo clown tells house guests a story of when he was pulled over by university police. After mocking the cops for not being "real law," he tells them he's heading to a nursing home.

That's when fellow contestant Alex Ow recounts his horrible comment, which Jason admits to making "on tape."

"On my way… to rape all them old ladies, then i'm going to… kill them puppies, then I'm going to go cook some meth."

As of this writing, CBS has yet to discipline the reality TV personality.

See the shocking clip (below):

[Image via CBS.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Stars Share Their Most Sexist Audition Stories!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Here's How Zendaya Rose To Fame — In Honor Of Her 21st Birthday!
Next story »
Figure Skater Gracie Gold Seeking 'Professional Help' Just Months Before Olympics
See All Comments