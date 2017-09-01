Big Brother Contestant Jason Dent Makes YET ANOTHER Rape Joke — WATCH HERE!

This is getting WAY out of hand!

As we reported, Big Brother viewers were outraged when contestant Jason Dent joked he would "fuck" housemate Kevin Schlehuber's wife and would "tie all [of Kevin's] daughters up and make them fucking watch."

On Wednesday, during the show's live online feed, the 38-year-old made yet another rape joke, and it's absolutely appalling!

In the clip, the rodeo clown tells house guests a story of when he was pulled over by university police. After mocking the cops for not being "real law," he tells them he's heading to a nursing home.

That's when fellow contestant Alex Ow recounts his horrible comment, which Jason admits to making "on tape."

"On my way… to rape all them old ladies, then i'm going to… kill them puppies, then I'm going to go cook some meth."

As of this writing, CBS has yet to discipline the reality TV personality.

See the shocking clip (below):

