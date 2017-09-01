Don’t Look, A$AP Rocky! Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Enjoy Date Night In Malibu!

Sorry, A$AP Rocky! It looks like Kendall Jenner has found herself a new man!

On Thursday night, the supermodel was seen leaving Nobu in Malibu with NBA star Blake Griffin — following a double date with him just the night before!

Hailey Baldwin and Chandler Parsons can attest to that!

Related: Here's Why Kendall Won't Be Walking In The VSFS!

It's got to be a good sign if Kenny and Blake wanted to see each other again so soon after their first date, though we are curious about what happened to her and the rapper.

Just in May, they seemed very together at the Met Gala.

Huh. Do U think the 21-year-old and the father-of-two make a cute couple??

[Image via Media Punch & FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: aap rocky, asap rocky, blake griffin, date, dating, kendall jenner, love line, nba, nobu, sighting