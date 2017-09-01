Kendall Jenner will never look at a Pepsi can the same way again…

As we reported, in April, the soft drink company pulled its controversial ad that featured the supermodel breaking up a protest by giving a cop a can of soda.

Many slammed the commercial for being tone-deaf and insensitive towards recent accounts of police brutality.

On Friday, KUWTK released its season 14 preview, and Jenner FINALLY breaks her silence regarding the drama. She can be heard saying:

"It feels like my life is over."

Big sister Kim Kardashian West tries to make her feel better by commenting:

"You made a mistake."

This season is going to be SO GOOD! Ch-ch-check out the clip (below)!

[Image via E!.]

Tags: controversy, kendall jenner, kim kardashian, kuwtk, models, reality tv, social issues, young hollywood