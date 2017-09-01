VOTE: Leonardo DiCaprio Being Eyed For The Joker Movie — How Do YOU Like The Casting??

Dang, Warner Bros is not kidding around when it comes to their new Joker movie!

According to sources spilling to The Hollywood Reporter, the Batman villain standalone movie could suddenly look like a real draw thanks to a bona fide Oscar-winning lead: Leonardo DiCaprio!

We were surprised to see Martin Scorsese's name listed among producers for the upcoming DC Comics spinoff flick, but these new whispers may tell the reason why — he's reportedly being courted to bring on board his favorite collaborator. Leo has starred in several Scorsese films, including The Wolf Of Wall Street and The Departed with former Joker Jack Nicholson.

The pair's pedigree would seem to show Warner's intent to elevate the project to something award-worthy. Not sure how Hangover III director Todd Phillips fits in there, but whatevs.

Leo as the Joker. Huh. You know, thinking of his devilish smirk in Django Unchained, we can actually see that as potentially working really well.

