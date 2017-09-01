Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Rihanna Selena G. PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Polls, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Business Blitz, Oscars, Comic Books, Wolf, Play With Perez >> VOTE: Leonardo DiCaprio Being Eyed For The Joker Movie — How Do YOU Like The Casting??

VOTE: Leonardo DiCaprio Being Eyed For The Joker Movie — How Do YOU Like The Casting??

9/01/2017 3:03 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersPollsLeonardo DiCaprioJack NicholsonBusiness BlitzOscarsComic BooksWolfPlay With Perez

no title

Dang, Warner Bros is not kidding around when it comes to their new Joker movie!

According to sources spilling to The Hollywood Reporter, the Batman villain standalone movie could suddenly look like a real draw thanks to a bona fide Oscar-winning lead: Leonardo DiCaprio!

Related: Kate Winslet & Leo Quote Titanic To Each Other When They're Alone!

We were surprised to see Martin Scorsese's name listed among producers for the upcoming DC Comics spinoff flick, but these new whispers may tell the reason why — he's reportedly being courted to bring on board his favorite collaborator. Leo has starred in several Scorsese films, including The Wolf Of Wall Street and The Departed with former Joker Jack Nicholson.

The pair's pedigree would seem to show Warner's intent to elevate the project to something award-worthy. Not sure how Hangover III director Todd Phillips fits in there, but whatevs.

Leo as the Joker. Huh. You know, thinking of his devilish smirk in Django Unchained, we can actually see that as potentially working really well.

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Tell us (below):

[Image via Apega/WENN/DC Comics.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Celebrity Hot Spots Around The World!
Worst Movie Casting Of All Time!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Moves That Are Sexy In Movies, But Not So Much IRL!
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Wait, Did Kendall Jenner Steal Blake Griffin From His Baby Momma??
Next story »
Three Decades And Counting: Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Through The Years!
See All Comments