This Is Us Star Milo Ventimiglia Adorably Shows Support For Mandy Moore After She Gets A Black Eye & Stitches From A Shower Door Handle — LOOK!

Oh no!!

Mandy Moore had a bit of a run-in with a shower door handle this week — an accident that left her with stitches and a gnarly black eye! Poor thing!

But how sweet is this — Mandy's This Is Us costar, Milo Ventimiglia, along with two others from the NBC family painted on black eyes of their own in "solidarity" with the actress!

Related: The First Look At This Is Us Season Two!

Take a look at the injuries (real and fake) (below)!!

Don't mean to blow up their spot but I have the best work family ever, ever, ever. Come on!! Love you @zoehaymakeup, @michaelpreitzhair and @miloanthonyventimiglia.A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Get well soon, MM!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: mandy moore, milo ventimiglia, this is us