This Is Us Star Milo Ventimiglia Adorably Shows Support For Mandy Moore After She Gets A Black Eye & Stitches From A Shower Door Handle — LOOK!

9/01/2017 1:23 PM ET | Filed under: Mandy MooreMilo VentimigliaInjury

Mandy Moore

Oh no!!

Mandy Moore had a bit of a run-in with a shower door handle this week — an accident that left her with stitches and a gnarly black eye! Poor thing!

But how sweet is this — Mandy's This Is Us costar, Milo Ventimiglia, along with two others from the NBC family painted on black eyes of their own in "solidarity" with the actress!

Take a look at the injuries (real and fake) (below)!!

Get well soon, MM!

[Image via Instagram.]

