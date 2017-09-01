Mindy Kaling Talks 'Mysterious' Dating Life — As The Trailer For Her Final Season Of The Mindy Project Debuts

Mindy Kaling is happy to talk all things Mindy — just not all things Kaling.

As fans prepare to see the final season of The Mindy Project, the real-life Mindy is following in the footsteps of her character Mindy Lahiri and becoming a working mom.

She told American Way she's much more comfortable with the working aspects of her life:

"My professional life is the only thing that I feel I have a lot of control over — romantic stuff is a little bit more mysterious. I think a lot of women respond to that."

She's right about that! If only you could just get with the man who treated you the best and also paid you the most… Ha!

Speaking of mysterious, no, she still isn't prepared to reveal the identity of her baby daddy!

But you can watch Mindy and her TV fam when The Mindy Project debuts on Hulu September 12. See the trailer (below)!

