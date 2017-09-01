Figure Skater Gracie Gold Seeking 'Professional Help' Just Months Before Olympics

Just five months before the Olympics, figure skater Gracie Gold is taking some time off to seek "professional help."

The 22-year-old said in a statement on Friday:

"My passion for skating and training remains strong. However, after recent struggles on and off the ice, I realize I need to seek some professional help and will be taking some time off while preparing for my Grand Prix assignments. This time will help me become a stronger person, which I believe will be reflected in my skating performances as well."

It's not exactly clear what sparked Gold's decision, but a source told Us Weekly:

"She has been dealing with a couple of issues in her personal life and needs to take a step away and focus on her health. Her family and friends are so proud of her for being so brave and facing these issues directly. Everyone is so happy that she is stepping away from skating to take care of herself. It takes a lot of courage."

Although she will no longer be performing in the Japan Open in Saitama on October 7, Gracie plans to return for her Grand Prix assignments (the Cup of China in Beijing and the Internationaux de France in Genoble, France) this November.

