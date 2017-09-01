Serena Williams Is A MOM!!

Wait, Did Kendall Jenner Steal Blake Griffin From His Baby Momma??
Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin's new fling might be more controversial than originally thought!
As we previously reported, the two were seen on their second date together just this week, but now there's talk of baby momma drama!
The NBA player has two kids with Brynn Cameron, the girlfriend he's been with for years, but it was never clear if they broke up before he was spotted with Kenny. And actually, he and Brynn were spotted on their own double date in July!
How interesting.
Related: This BIP Couple Just Got Engaged!
Now add that on top of this -- it's being reported that a source is claiming the momma of two had no clue Blake was even seeing someone else:
[Image via Media Punch/WENN.]