Serena Williams Is A MOM!!

Congrats are in order for Serena Williams and her beau Alexis Ohanian as the couple just welcomed their first child together!

As you may recall, the pair got engaged in December of last year before announcing the exciting pregnancy news just months later.

According to reports, the tennis star was induced late Thursday night before welcoming the baby girl, who weighed in at 6 pounds and 13 ounces, according to reports.

