Shailene Woodley Felt Like 'A Caged Animal' After Her Dakota Access Pipeline Protest Arrest!

In a new interview with Marie Claire UK, the actress and *activist* opened up about her arrest after protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline last October, admitting she felt like "a caged animal" during her short time behind bars.

Woodley, an outspoken critic of the crude oil pipeline, explained how the intensity of the peaceful protest at Standing Rock reached levels of a certain dystopian franchise she starred in.

She recalled spotting two U.S. military tanks walking back to her RV, thinking:

"I'm like, ‘This is some Divergent shit.' The only time in my life that I saw a tank like that was on set in Atlanta."

Unfortunately, the dramatic experience only got worse when the 25-year-old was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and engaging in a riot.

The short time she spent in the slammer was anything but glamorous:

"I was strip-searched. Like get naked, turn over, spread your butt cheeks, bend over. They were looking for drugs in my ass… When you're in a jail cell and they shut that door, you realize no one can save you. If there's a fire and they decide not to open the door, you'll die. You are a caged animal."

In March, the actress reached a plea deal and will receive one year deferred imposition of sentence and one year of unsupervised probation.

But a tiny stint in jail isn't keeping the actress from fighting for what she believes in! On the aftermath of the pipeline protest, she remarked:

"Yeah, everybody still has water, except for the three leaks that have already happened…There's nothing worth fighting for more than each other. The planet is going to be fine. It's humans who aren't going to be OK. We're broken. That's why the world is where it is. The way you heal is with love and empathy and compassion. Take politics out of it. Vote with your money."

The environmentalist went on to say everyone should be cognizant every day in how to change the world for the better — even Woodley has work to do, admitting:

"None of us are perfect. I use more plastic than I need to. I'll buy products from corporations that I don't agree with. To me, the biggest shift we can make is the mindfulness around these things. That's the catalyst for change. We must wake up every morning and ask ourselves, ‘How can I do more? How am I willing to shift my lifestyle to actually create the change I complain about?' Now, all of a sudden you're empowered, you're passionate, you have a fuel beneath your feet to move forward in a way that's conducive not only for your own personal life but also for the world as well."

