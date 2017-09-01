RHOC Star Shannon Beador Hospitalized After Blood Gushes Out Of Her Eye!

So scary!

On Friday, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador took her daughter Sophie to the DMV so the teenager could take her driving test.

Unfortunately, on the way there, the Bravo personality's nose began bleeding. Then, blood began gushing down her throat, and out of her left eye!

Related: Shannon Beador Struggles With Her Stressful Weight Gain

After Beador's daughter called 911, the feng shui enthusiast had to be taken to the hospital where she stayed all afternoon. She posted the (above) pic on Instagram.

Luckily, everything was okay, and the bleeding was most likely a reaction to the "dry weather."

Even with all the drama, Sophie was still able to take her test, and she passed! Woohoo!!!

To read Shannon's full message, ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via Shannon Beador/Instagram.]

Tags: bravo, crazzzzy, health, icky icky poo, instagram, real housewives, real housewives of orange county, reality tv, shannon beador