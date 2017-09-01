Home Videos Photos Shop
RHOC Star Shannon Beador Hospitalized After Blood Gushes Out Of Her Eye!

9/01/2017 10:29 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooReal HousewivesHealthCrazzzzyReality TVInstagram

no title

So scary!

On Friday, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador took her daughter Sophie to the DMV so the teenager could take her driving test.

Unfortunately, on the way there, the Bravo personality's nose began bleeding. Then, blood began gushing down her throat, and out of her left eye!

After Beador's daughter called 911, the feng shui enthusiast had to be taken to the hospital where she stayed all afternoon. She posted the (above) pic on Instagram.

Luckily, everything was okay, and the bleeding was most likely a reaction to the "dry weather."

Even with all the drama, Sophie was still able to take her test, and she passed! Woohoo!!!

To read Shannon's full message, ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Poor Sophie. I feel horrible for traumatizing her today. Was driving with Sophie to the DMV this afternoon so she could finally get her license and my nose started to bleed. Then it started gushing out of my nose, down my throat, and out of my left eye. Sophie had to call 911. I was sitting in the DMV parking lot with blood spewing out everywhere. Was in the hospital all afternoon, but everything is ok now. Probably because if the dry weather here. I made Sophie stay at the DMV and had someone meet her so she could still get her license. She passed!!! 😳❤️👊 And then thought it was ok to drive home and take her sister out for ice cream without asking. 😱 Car rules are being laid down tonight! #eventfulday #lettheweekendbemellowA post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Sep 1, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

[Image via Shannon Beador/Instagram.]

