Smash Mouth Singer Rushed To Hospital!

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell was rushed to the hospital by Uber after suffering from trouble breathing during a sound check on Thursday evening.

The All Star singer told TMZ the doctors told him it was a flare up of his cardiomyopathy and put him on oxygen, steroids, and an IV drip.

Cardiomyopathy is a condition the 50-year-old has had for two years, in which the heart muscles become more rigid and weak, and have difficulty pumping blood to where it's needed.

Harwell says he hasn't been drinking, one of the factors, so it must be a bug. Thankfully he acted fast and will likely leave the hospital today.

The band has announced Thursday night's show will be rescheduled.

