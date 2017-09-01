Bobby Flay's Ex-Wife Stephanie March Marries Dan Benton!

Congratulations are in order for Stephanie March, who wed her boyfriend of over a year Dan Benton on Friday!

People reports the Law & Order: SVU alum — who began dating Benton shortly after her divorce from Bobby Flay — walked down the aisle to the Star Wars theme song, which her best friend played on her grandmother's piano.

The actress donned a white Dolce & Gabbana gown accented with a blue hydrangea print for the ceremony held at their home in Katonah, New York just one month after the two engaged in Greece in July.

March's good friend Rebecca Perkins said of the special occasion:

"I've never seen Stephanie as happy or as beautiful as she was today. She and Dan were surrounded by a close knit group of people who love, support and adore them. Stephanie's family friend designed the magnificent floral arrangements, I did her makeup, and her best friend played her grandmother's piano as Stephanie walked down the aisle … It was an absolutely picture-perfect ceremony."

