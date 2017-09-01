'80s Video Vixen Tawny Kitaen Goes On Botched After Having SIX Boob Jobs! WATCH!

Here we go again??

On Thursday's episode of Botched, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif have a consultation with a very familiar face… '80s video vixen Tawny Kitaen!

After famously dancing on the hood of a car in Whitesnake's 1987 video Here I Go Again, the now 56-year-old has appeared in various reality TV shows including The Surreal Life and Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.

In a surprise twist, Tawny doesn't want new or bigger implants… she wants hers to be taken out!

When asked why she got a boob job in the first place, Kitaen responded:

"It must have been something inside myself when I wasn't feeling secure enough about myself and thought this will take care of the problem."

However, the actress started to have complications, and has had SIX surgeries to correct her issues.

"The fifth and sixth is really where it all started going wrong. So when I was under, the doctors took the liberty of putting in the size that they felt was going to suit me. And then it gets worse."

To see the shocking clip, ch-ch-check it out (below)!

