Todrick Hall Responds To Backlash Over Being In Taylor Swift's Video & Calls Out The Celebs 'Who Recorded Her Against Her Will'

Todrick Hall has no problem making it clear he's Taylor Swift's friend, and he doesn't care what you have to say about it!

In an interview with Yahoo, the dancer and singer defended their friendship AND his role in her Look What You Made Me Do video!

He explained:

"We are friends, and so when she asked me to do this video, I said absolutely. It wasn't a question for me. I trust her, and I had no problem doing the video. And I just think that it's really sad and shocking that me doing four eight-counts of choreography is enough to make people feel the need to question my 'blackness' or 'wokeness.'"

So, what were some of the criticism Todrick got?

"One of the main things that people said was, 'He wanted to make his money. Well, good for him, he got paid. And I guess payment is enough for you to sell out your family, your people, your community.' But this had nothing to do with money. I didn't do this Taylor Swift video for money. I did it because she's my friend, and she was very excited about it. And she wanted people to be there who she could trust, because it was a very big undertaking. I was proud to be there, but money was not a factor for me. I don't do things for money."

And he also had some words for those viewers who thought Taylor might be stealing from Beyoncé just by watching that initial video teaser:

"They saw a clip, just a few seconds, that featured Taylor Swift standing in a line of dancers, and they started forming all types of conclusions. I was just very confused by that, because I knew that there was nothing Formation-esque or Lemonade-esque about the video. Artistically, I didn't feel that was the case. I'm a humongous Beyoncé fan. I've worked with Beyoncé. I've choreographed for Beyoncé. And I would never intentionally be a part of art that I felt was ripping off my favorite artist of all time. But I felt like these were two completely different lanes."

The Kinky Boots performer explained:

"I have gotten comments from people who are upset and have literally said the fact that I am friends with a white person is a problem, because white people don't possess the ability to love or ever truly care about black people. And I find that very disheartening… My whole brand, everything that I stand for and everything I've always stood for, is equality and love. So it's just really difficult for me to understand why it is an issue for people, a legitimate issue, that I have white friends, and that Taylor Swift happens to be one of my many white friends… It boggles my mind that people are deciding whether or not I'm down enough, black enough."

He added he has an issue with those criticizing his BFF for not speaking out politically by bringing up Kanye West:

"Yeah, many people have been tweeting me, 'She supports Trump! She probably voted for Trump!' They're making this huge assumption, when Taylor has never to my knowledge come out and said anything about her being pro-Trump. But people would still rather believe that she is the one who is pushing Trump's agenda. That was one of the major things that was tweeted at me, and I'm like, 'So you are mad that you think she might support Donald Trump? But you're not mad that Kanye has been very openly pro-Trump?' I don't understand that."

And then there's the whole issue with how Kanye recorded her without her knowledge, and Kim Kardashian West put it online:

"It just is shocking to me that people will see an image of her and hear stories online about her, or arguments with other celebrities who she did not ask to be involved with, who recorded her against her will without her knowing and then decided to release six-second clips of a conversation that happened to paint her to be this evil person that I don't believe that she is. Come on, we've watched millions of episodes of Law & Order or seen Judge Judy a million times; how are they not able to conclude that there is something missing from this? If you feel the need to record someone on video with people there, the intentions may not have been the most pure."

Read on for even more HIGHlights from Todrick's interview about his relationship with Taylor:

On who she is as a person: "Look, I'm not Taylor Swift, so I can't speak for her and why she does or does not choose to speak or not speak about any specific subject matter. All I know is that she has been nothing but a great person to me. Her family has welcomed me into their home and treated me like I was a member of the family. They've welcomed every single person I've ever brought around them. I've never felt like there was ever a moment that I couldn't be myself, and talk about the fact that I'm gay or whatever. At Thanksgiving, we all sat around and talked about it, and there was another one of her friends there who was African-American, and we all sat down and talked about racism and watched 13th on Netflix and talked about how important it was. It was one of the most beautiful conversations I've ever had, because sometimes as an African-American person I feel like I can't voice my opinion about how difficult it is to be not just an African-American person in the entertainment industry, but how scary it is to be black in America, in even 2017. When it comes to Taylor, all I know is that she has been a sweet, amazing human being to me. When she calls me, it's hardly ever to talk about her accomplishments or things that she's going through. She calls me and says, 'How's your heart? Are you OK?' I've been around her an awful lot, and if it were some type of crazy, fake façade, I think I would have figured it out by now. I feel like it's a genuine part of who she is, and she's a human being. Has she made mistakes? Yes. Will she make mistakes again? Yes. But let the person in America who has not made mistakes raise their hand." On people throwing shade at his BFF: "Taylor will start being super-political, and using her voice to do the things that people think that she should be doing. But even then, she will probably be ridiculed for not being vocal enough, or not being on the right side. I don't think that there is a way to win in this industry, so every person has to take their own journey at their own pace, at their own time, and do what they feel like is right. All I know is that Taylor has been nothing but sweet to me since day one, and if she asks me to do a video, I'm absolutely going be there." On his feelings about starring in her LWYMMD video: "I'm not apologizing for being a part of the video and doing four eight-counts of choreography in it. I thought it was a great piece of art. I thought it was awesome. It's broken so many records and I'm proud to be a part of it. I don't think I've sold out my race or my community — the gay community, the black community. I think that I was just in a piece of art that my friend made. I'm not issuing a statement to people about it to explain myself, because there's nothing to explain. I'm not sorry that I did it, and I don't think that it was a mistake. If I had a do-over, I would absolutely be there for another eight hours, in heels, dancing with her."

So now that you've heard what Todrick has to say, how do U feel??

