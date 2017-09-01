Here's What We Know About The Third Season Of True Detective Starring Mahershala Ali!

No need to sleuth — we just discovered some major deets about the third season of True Detective!

After months of speculation, HBO has finally announced another installment of the crime anthology is officially in the works starring Mahershala Ali!

The third season, written by creator Nic Pizzolatto with some help from Deadwood creator David Milch, will follow a string of macabre crimes in the heart of the Ozark National Forest.

The Oscar-winner will star as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas who uncovers a mystery that spans over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.

No other cast members or plot details have been released just yet… but our fingers are crossed that the season's multiple timelines will give us three Mahershalas!

